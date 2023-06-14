Final Action Taken On Wolf Creek Trail Segment

Final action has been taken by the Grass Valley City Council for the second of six segments for the Wolf Creek Trail. The Council formally adopted the Environmental Review of the design at its Tuesday night meeting. But City Engineer Bjorn Jones again reminded the Council that the start of construction is still not known yet, due to the uncertain timeframe to get permit approvals from various government agencies, as well as procuring the remaining funding…

click to listen to Bjorn Jones

It’s a two-point-three mile extension that includes a bike path along the creek. Right-of-way agreements are also still needed from Cal Trans, with part of the route near Highways 20 and 49. That could alter the design somewhat. But Mayor Jan Arbuckle was pleased to see the process continuing to move forward…

click to listen to Bjorn Jones

The first segment was completed in late 2019.