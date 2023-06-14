< Back to All News

Final Action Taken On Wolf Creek Trail Segment

Posted: Jun. 14, 2023 2:09 PM PDT

Final action has been taken by the Grass Valley City Council for the second of six segments for the Wolf Creek Trail. The Council formally adopted the Environmental Review of the design at its Tuesday night meeting. But City Engineer Bjorn Jones again reminded the Council that the start of construction is still not known yet, due to the uncertain timeframe to get permit approvals from various government agencies, as well as procuring the remaining funding…

click to listen to Bjorn Jones

It’s a two-point-three mile extension that includes a bike path along the creek. Right-of-way agreements are also still needed from Cal Trans, with part of the route near Highways 20 and 49. That could alter the design somewhat. But Mayor Jan Arbuckle was pleased to see the process continuing to move forward…

click to listen to Bjorn Jones

The first segment was completed in late 2019.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha