Final And Mini Schmidt Millar Triathlon Sunday

Posted: Sep. 15, 2023 12:46 AM PDT

A much scaled-down and final Barbara Schmidt Millar Triathlon is on Sunday. It’ll be more of a celebration and is taking place at the South Yuba Club. It’ll feature an indoor swim, cycle, and run, as well as an outdoor option. It’s free for participants, with a suggested donation. Official say a number of factors led to the event’s demise. That included recent years of cancellations and uncertainty, including from the pandemic, as well as wildfire smoke. But the 29th and final event, from 8am to 1pm, will be a day of fun festivities.  Sponsored by the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, registration fees have helped provide nearly 14-hundred free mammograms and 230-thousand dollars in scholarships for aspiring nurses and healthcare workers. Millar died from cancer in 1995.

