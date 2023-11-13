< Back to All News

Final Chance To Run In March Elections

Posted: Nov. 13, 2023 12:31 AM PST

The “in lieu” local candidate filing period has ended for the March Primary elections for Nevada County. But time hasn’t run out yet, if you’re still considering throwing your hat in the ring. County Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona says today (Mon.) begins the final Declaration of Candidacy period, that runs through December eighth for most races…

Nomination papers also require signature gathering. And for races where the incumbent isn’t running again, the period is extended another five days. Adona says that would apply to the District Two Supervisor race, where Ed Scofield is not seeking re-election. And she says there’s evidence of four people interested in that seat, who have also filed campaign finance paperwork…

Also up for election are Supervisor seats held by Hardy Bullock and Heidi Hall. There are also three seats up for election on the Nevada City City Council currently occupied by Daniella Fernandez, Doug Fleming, and Gary Peterson. And there will be two local ballot measures, both asking voters to approve a sales tax increase to reduce the wildfire danger. And you can now also subscribe to a new monthly Ballot Bulletin newsletter on the elections website.

