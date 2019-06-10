Final County Fire Meeting at Rood Center Tonight

Nevada County’s Rood Center should once again have a pretty good crowd tonight. The Office of Emergency Services is holding it’s final fire preparedness meeting of the season…

Listen to Jenn Tamo 1

Jenn Tamo with Nevada County O-E-S reminds us that in March and April, meetings were held and talked about what to take if you have to evacuate, defensible space, and possible evecuation routes. There was a fire safe carnival last month, and Tamo says this meeting will also be kid-friendly…

Listen to Jenn Tamo 2

Representatives from CalFire and the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District will give presentations, and there will be a fire engine in the parking lot that kids can explore. The event begins at 6pm.

–gf