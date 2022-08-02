Final Delays On Hwy 20 Between GV and Marysville?

Cal Trans promises it’s the fifth and final year for significant delays on Highway 20, between Grass Valley and Marysville. The focus of this 61-million dollar project has been a major upgrade of an eight-mile stretch between Smartsville and Marysville Road. That’s included repaving, longer passing lanes, widening, and less-sharp curves, as well as a three new bridges. But Public Information Officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan says one-way traffic controls have resumed on a five-mile segment between Marysville Road and the Parks Bar Bridge. That means pilot cars and delays of 15 to 20 minutes, between 7am and 6pm through today. And then it’s Monday through Friday through the end of the month…

Chan says the new and longer passing lane, west of the Parks Bar Bridge, should also reopen after this work is completed…

Chan says there will also be occasional or intermittent delays in September.