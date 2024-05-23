Final Draft Recreation Master Plan Released

With recreation adopted over two years ago as one of a number of main objectives, Nevada County Supervisors are expected to approve the final draft of a Master Plan at their Tuesday meeting. Officials say the so-called Recreation and Resiliency Master Plan is a summary of ideas and information provided by community and agency stakeholders, residents, and visitors. It includes eight focus areas. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says one is a Community and Regional Park System…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says one-third of respondents in a survey feel it’s difficult to find information. Other focus areas include a Recreation and Resiliency Hub Network. Also, Recreation Outposts that would provide centralized information on where people could go to learn about places to go and trails to walk on…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Officials say Master Plan recommendations may also support health and safety, preserve natural resources, and increase economic vitality. It does not have a legally binding effect on later activities.