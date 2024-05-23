< Back to All News

Final Draft Recreation Master Plan Released

Posted: May. 23, 2024 12:39 AM PDT

With recreation adopted over two years ago as one of a number of main objectives, Nevada County Supervisors are expected to approve the final draft of a Master Plan at their Tuesday meeting. Officials say the so-called Recreation and Resiliency Master Plan is a summary of ideas and information provided by community and agency stakeholders, residents, and visitors. It includes eight focus areas. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says one is a Community and Regional Park System…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says one-third of respondents in a survey feel it’s difficult to find information. Other focus areas include a Recreation and Resiliency Hub Network. Also, Recreation Outposts that would provide centralized information on where people could go to learn about places to go and trails to walk on…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Officials say Master Plan recommendations may also support health and safety, preserve natural resources, and increase economic vitality. It does not have a legally binding effect on later activities.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha