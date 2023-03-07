Final EIR Approved For Broadband Expansion

Another step has been taken toward what Nevada County officials hope is an accelerated expansion of broadband. The Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution certifying the adequacy of the Final Environmental Impact Report. It’s been available for public viewing for nearly a month. Community Development Agency Director Trisha Tillotson told the Board the report ensures that future projects can satisfy some or all state requirements needed for permitting and construction. That also will reduce duplication of analyzing impacts, which should speed up construction…

Supervisor Heidi Hall has been strongly involved with finding funding for broadband expansion. She says the report will help the county get closer to the front of the line…

Last year, up to 75-million dollars in state funding had been set aside for expansion efforts in the unincorporated Western County. Construction of new projects might begin as soon as in the spring.