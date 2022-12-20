Final EIR For Idaho Maryland Mine Can Be Viewed

The ten-thousand page Final Environmental Impact Report for the Idaho Maryland Mine Project has been released by the Nevada County Planning Department. Senior Planner Matt Kelley says it includes formal responses to public comments submitted with the Draft EIR. And he says there are not many notable changes between the two documents, with some exceptions…

A parade of well owners spoke, during the public comment period, at a Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this month. The President of the group Community Environmental Advocates, Ralph Silberstein says they have legitimate concerns…

The public can review the Final EIR through the county’s Community Development Agency website. Printed copies are also available at the Planning Department and the Madelyn Helling and Grass Valley libraries. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing no sooner than February. But Silberstein says his group would like to see the meeting pushed back to at least March, citing the release of the document only nine days before Christmas.