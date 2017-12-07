Final Food Access Saturday of 2017 This Weekend

Interfaith Food Ministries and the United Way will be distributing food to those who need it this weekend at the Interfaith Office on Henderson Street in Grass Valley. The two organizations are working together to support working families, and those who are food insecure but can’t attend a food distribution during the week. I-F-M Executive Director Sue Van Son says when Food Access Saturday started as a pilot program, response was slow at first, with only about 20 families being served, but the program was still extended…

The distributions are on the second Saturday of every month, and while this one is a little early, it will be the last one before Christmas…

Since the program began, over 850 bags of groceries have been distributed to community members who are struggling to get by. The distribution is from 10am to noon.

