< Back to All News

Final Funding For Fire Reslience Project

Posted: Aug. 28, 2023 2:57 PM PDT

The final funding step has been taken for another wildfire fuels reduction project in Nevada County. The Wildlife Conservation Board has voted to grant close to two-point-four million dollars for implementation of the 625-acre Sierra Foothills Resilience Project. That’s after already approving planning funding in 2021. Local Office of Emergency Services Senior Administrative Analyst, Alex Keeble-Toll, says it’s a partnership with the Sierra Streams Institute. It’s also a direct collaboration with landowners across property boundaries. It features 300 private parcels in the Jones Bar Firewise Community, which has 85 property owners. There’s also some BLM land as well as several other important structures…

click to listen to Alex Keeble-Toll

Keeble-Toll says the Project will promote a diversity of different types of vegetation, with an eye toward what will be most successful, given warming temperatures and the prospect of drought….

click to listen to Alex Keeble-Toll

In addition to encouraging a diversity of flora, the project is also designed to create a variety of vegetation arrangements, such as “clumps” and “gaps”, or vegetation islands, with the forest, to reduce wildfire severity and also to enhance wildlife habitat. Keeble-Toll says work should begin sometime next year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha