Final June Primary Results Show Minett Winning

The final, official results for the Nevada County June Primary races have been released. And it shows that challenger Erin Minnet has defeated incumbent Evans Phelps by just three votes for one of two open seats on the Nevada City Council. She had been trailing by only two votes, after the previous update. No word yet on whether a recount will be requested, or whether Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz might conduct one. Looking at the two remaining races still considered too close to call on Election Night: Lieutenant Bill Smethers will be in a runoff with Captain Shannan Moon in November to see who will be the county’s next Sheriff. Smethers defeated the third candidate, former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster, by 411 votes. And incumbent Cliff Newell defeated Glenn Jennings by 483 votes to serve a fourth term as the county’s District Attorney.