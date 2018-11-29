Final Nevada Co November Vote Results Out

The final certified results of the November election for Nevada County have been released, one week before the state deadline. Taking one more look at the highest-profile races, Shannan Moon’s final margin of victory for sheriff over Bill Smethers was 58 to 41-percent. And for Grass Valley City Council, the top votegetters for the two open seast were Hilary Hodge, with 36-percent, followed by Ben Aguilar, with 30-percent. Meanwhile, local legislative races went the other way, compared to districtwide. But Paul Berger, with County Democrats, says he wasn’t surprised that Audrey Denney defeated Republican incumbent Doug LaMalfa for Congress, 55 to 44-percent, about the opposite of the districtwide vote, based on what he saw at their only local forum…

Nevada County voters also supported Kevin De Leon over longtime incumbent Senator Dianne Feinstein, who are both Democrats…

Berger says he WAS surprised that Caleen Fisk defeated incumbent Assemblyman Brian Dahle, by just 727 votes. Also, unlike statewide, local voters supported Democrat Tom Hallinan over Republican State Senator Ted Gaines for a seat on the Board of Equalization