Final Rejection Of Idaho Maryland From Supes

Posted: Feb. 16, 2024 2:18 PM PST

After two days of hearings, Nevada County Supervisors have rejected the long-debated proposal to reopen the Idaho Maryland Mine. Rise Gold had applied for an 80-year permit, which could eventually mean 24-hour-a-day operations in the Brunswick Basin Industrial site. The Board has supported the Planning Commission’s recommendation, made nine months ago, to not certify the Environmental Impact Report, among other actions. Among the dozens of public comments opposing the project, Rob Katzenstein said the EIR did not adequately address greenhouse gas emissions…

Other concerns included water pollution and noise. But Rise Gold Senior Counsel, Christopher Powell, maintained that noise would not be a major concern…

But the Board unanimously voted down the project. In addition to uncertain environmental impacts and mitigations, they agreed with county staff and the Planning Commission that there was an inherent conflict with the General Land Use Plan that has a main goal of preserving the rural quality of life. That included Supervisor Lisa Swarthout. The project was proposed in her district. She said times have changed…

In December, County Supervisors also rejected Rise Gold’s vested mining rights petition. It’s not known yet whether the company will take the county to court.

