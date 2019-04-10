Final Sentences Suspended Robbery Suspects

A final determination on the punishment of two of three teen suspects in a T-Mobile store armed robbery in Grass Valley last year has been suspended. But Darren Henderson and Damiya Jones, both 18 and from the Sacramento area, are already serving some time in prison, while they undergo a 90-day psychiatric evaluation. Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says that’s not unusual, given their ages…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The report on Henderson is due this week, with Judge Candace Heidelberger scheduled, on Friday, to rule on whether Henderson will stay in prison or serve a lighter sentence. A similar determination for Jones is not scheduled until July 8th, after she pleaded no contest yesterday (Mon.). Henderson pleaded no contest in January. Walsh argued against the arrangement…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Authorities say Jones and Henderson, along with a 16-year-old boy, entered the store, last October, wearing masks, and held an employee at gunpoint. They took around 15 to 20 electronic devices. There was then a vehicle pursuit, with the suspects crashing on Highway 49, about two miles south of Lime Kiln Road. The same store was robbed in November, with four arrests made.