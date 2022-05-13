< Back to All News

Final Teacher Layoff Notices Approved NJUHSD

Posted: May. 12, 2022 5:20 PM PDT

The vast majority of Nevada County’s school districts are not laying off teachers and other employees for next term. That’s despite another year of declining enrollment. But one notable exception may be the Nevada Joint Union High School District, which appears to have the biggest student population drop. Superintendent Brett McFadden says the District Board, on Wednesday evening, approved final notices for 18 full time employees, with over 80-percent of them being teachers…

McFadden says district enrollment dropped by another 250 or so students this school year. And he says that will result in a loss of ongoing state revenue of around three-million dollars. But he also notes how unusual the last two years have also been…

McFadden says the district spends over 80-percent of its total budget on salaries and benefits.

