Financial Challenges Continue For Hospitals

Posted: Jun. 20, 2023 12:12 AM PDT

The financial challenges for hospitals continue, especially in rural areas of the state. In fact, a report from the California Hospitals Association shows that one in five are now at risk of closure. It says last year it cost all hospitals in the state 23-billion more dollars to provide care, compared to pre-pandemic levels. And, unlike other services, such as restaurants and grocery stores, they’re unable to raise their prices to cover increased costs. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital CEO, Doctor Scott Neeley, says there are a variety of factors. But he says it’s mainly, as always, a low reimbursement rate for caring for low-income older patients on government plans…

click to listen to Dr Neeley

But Neeley says Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is owned by one of the largest medical corporations in the country that covers numerous facilities under its umbrella…

click to listen to Dr Neeley

Meanwhile, the Hospitals Association is reiterating the need for urgent aid from the state government. Their report says hospitals lost over eight-billion dollars last year, on top of 12-billion in losses sustained during the pandemic. And that’s even after federal relief.

