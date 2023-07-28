< Back to All News

Financial Picture Looking Better For SNMH

Posted: Jul. 28, 2023 12:03 AM PDT

Things are finally starting to look up more, financially, for Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, after several years of pandemic setbacks. Hospital CEO, Doctor Scott Neeley, says now that the impacts have abated, including protocol restrictions, patient volume has finally returned to a more normal level…

With the recent economic downturn, Neeley says spending has been very limited, and he describes the effects on health care, overall, as extreme. And due to chronic staffing shortages, especially during COVID, Neeley says the hospital has also had to rely more on so-called “travel health care professionals”. They provide more flexibility but also require much more pay…

And, again, Neeley credits the Hospital Foundation for effective donation collections. He says that’s been critical in helping them replace much-needed equipment that the hospital otherwise wouldn’t have had the funding for.

