Fiona Ma Here To Help Struggling Businesses

Posted: Sep. 1, 2022 12:32 AM PDT

Although Nevada County’s COVID Relief Fund has not been implemented in some time, that doesn’t mean the financial struggles of those impacted has ended. Around 40 business owners and artists participated in a Zoom webinar with State Treasurer Fiona Ma earlier this week. Ma also took a tour of Nevada City, which set up the webinar. Vice-Mayor Daniela Fernandez says merchants are seeking to find other money streams…

Fernandez says Ma referred them to grant opportunities, among other possibilities…

Fernandez says the Federal Government has given California 28-billion dollars in COVID relief money. And the state still has funding they’re looking to disperse to underserved communities, especially in rural areas. She says Ma urged getting in touch with the county’s legislative representatives about that possibility.

