Fire Agencies Form Task Force For Shutoff

Posted: Oct. 23, 2019 6:33 PM PDT

In preparation for the Red Flag Warning and the Public Safety Power Shutoff, area fire agencies have once again formed a Task Force. Nevada City Fire Chief Sam Goodspeed says that means additional staffing for five more equipment pieces…

click to listen to Sam Goodspeed

Meanwhile, Goodspeed was non-committal, when asked if the Shutoff would help reduce wildfire fears for the public, as well as fire departments…

click to listen to Sam Goodspeed

The Task Force includes staffing from the Grass Valley, Peardale-Chicago Park, Ophir Hill, as well as the Nevada County Consolidated fire districts. Goodspeed says the California Office of Emergency Services and Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Corey Zander were instrumental in securing approval for the supplemental personnel, at no additional cost to the districts.

