Fire Agency Protocols Prevent Potential Virus Spread

First responders in the Grass Valley Nevada City area, along with other agencies in Nevada County, are taking proactive measures to help prevent any possibility of spreading the coronavirus via contact with emergency personnel. Fire Chief Mark Buttron updated the Grass Valley city council on recommendations from the Sierra Sacramento Valley Emergency Medical Service Authority.

He says one major change is how personnel are dispatched to calls.

Another change is fire presonnel will no longer be first responders to non-emergency medical situations at long term care facilities.

The protocols were adopted from lessons learned in Washington State where the coronavirus was spread via cross contamination from emergenvy responders and medical personnel.

Buttron also re-stated that, as of today, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nevada County.