Fire Break Open House Draws Crowd

A group of curious Nevada County residents dropped by the Nevada County Fairgrounds Wednesday evening to learn more about the CALFIRE project west of Grass Valley. Crews began working on the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone Project last month wth the hopes of clearing

approximately 300 acres by the end of the calendar year.

Many attendees are pleased with project.

Fire Safe Council Project Manager says the initial repsonse from private proerty owners in the project footprint has been positive.

Some property owners denying access have already cleared their own property, but some have not provided any reason. Frink hopes events like this will gather more support. One property owner is hoping this project will help with insurance.

The Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone Project encompasses 1237 acres and offers protection to Lake Wildwood, Rough and Ready, and Penn Valley along with Grass Valley.