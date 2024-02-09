< Back to All News

Fire Causes Major Damage To Home Near Pioneer Park

Posted: Feb. 9, 2024 2:31 PM PST

More details regarding a home fire that was reported just above Pioneer Park late Thursday afternoon. That was on Max Solar Street, off Clark Avenue. Grass Valley Fire Battalion Chief Orion Clemens says by the time crews arrived, the house was already about 75-percent engulfed in flames. He says they were still able to prevent major structural damage. But that wasn’t the case for the interior of the 15-hundred-square-foot structure…

click to listen to Battalion Chief Clemens

Clemens says the homeowner did manage to get out uninjured. But he indicates the man had something to do with the cause of the fire…

click to listen to Battalion Chief Clemens

Clemens also mentioned that access to the blaze was limited for fire trucks and hoses.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha