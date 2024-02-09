Fire Causes Major Damage To Home Near Pioneer Park

More details regarding a home fire that was reported just above Pioneer Park late Thursday afternoon. That was on Max Solar Street, off Clark Avenue. Grass Valley Fire Battalion Chief Orion Clemens says by the time crews arrived, the house was already about 75-percent engulfed in flames. He says they were still able to prevent major structural damage. But that wasn’t the case for the interior of the 15-hundred-square-foot structure…

Clemens says the homeowner did manage to get out uninjured. But he indicates the man had something to do with the cause of the fire…

Clemens also mentioned that access to the blaze was limited for fire trucks and hoses.