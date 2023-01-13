Fire Causes Major Damage To Mobile Home

Fire has caused significant damage to a mobile home near Colfax. Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says crews arrived at the Shady Glen Mobile Home Park to find heavy smoke coming from the unit…

And Eldridge says they were able to effectively limit the blaze, with the assistance from the Placer County Fire Department, Placer Hills Fire, and the Peardale/Chicago Park Fire Department…

No injuries were reported. Eldridge says the cause is not known at this time. Details on the extent of the damage, as well as content loss were also unavailable. But Eldridge says the residents have had to find other accomodations.