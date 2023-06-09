< Back to All News

Fire Chiefs Urge Residents To Manage Vegetation

Posted: Jun. 9, 2023 12:32 AM PDT

As we continue with more unusually mild weather this weekend, local fire officials say it’s another good opportunity for residents to make sure their vegetation management is up-to-date, ahead of wildfire season. And there are some notable municipal code differences. Grass Valley-Nevada City Division Co-Chief Mark Buttron says the vast majority of parcels in Grass Valley are one acre or less, compared to Nevada City. And residents have a responsibility to be in compliance…

click to listen to Chief Buttron

Meanwhile, Nevada City passed a new vegetation management, debris removal, and abatement ordinance in March. Division Co-Chief Sam Goodspeede says it aligns with Cal Fire and the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. And, due to Nevada City’s smaller size, he says they’re able to inspect all parcels on a regular basis. But, like Grass Valley, residents are usually educated instead of cited. And although this season is getting off to a slower start, thanks to the wet winter, Goodspeede says it could still be intense…

click to listen to Chief Goodspeede

And more information on best and required fire prevention practices can be found on the Grass Valley and Nevada City web sites.

