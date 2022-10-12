< Back to All News

Fire Clearing Assistance Program Up and Running

Posted: Oct. 12, 2022 5:38 AM PDT

The promise of fire clearance assistance for low-income seniors and disabled residents in Nevada County is closer to reality. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County is now accepting applications for the Access and Functional Needs Program through which low-income senior residents, or individuals with disabilities, can receive defensible space clearing services within 100’ of their homes.

 

According to the State Department of Housing and Community Development Division of Housing Policy Development Memo defining State Income Levels for 2022, the Low-income levels for Nevada County range from $55,100 for a single property owner and goes to $103,900 for a family of eight. The very low income, extremely low income, and acutely low-income ranges are even less. The county and Firesafe Council are encouraging elderly property owners in those income ranges that need property cleared to apply for the program.

 

It is a relatively simple application but if a resident needs assistance completing the application, they can call 1-833-DIAL211.

 

