Fire Damages Alta Sierra Home

Posted: Sep. 25, 2019 5:33 PM PDT

Fire has damaged a home in the Alta Sierra area. Nevada County Consolidated Fire Battalion Chief, Gary Dunn, says his crew responded to the blaze, at a two-story home, off Dog Bar Road, Wednesday morning…

click to listen to Gary Dunn

But Dunn says a quick response limited structural damage to only around 10-percent of the home, allowing the two occupants to continue to live there, without having to be temporarily displaced. Meanwhile, there’s already a preliminary indication of the cause…

click to listen to Gary Dunn

Dunn says the occupants got safely outside, without being injured. There was a minor facial injury to a firefighter.

