Fire Damages Grass Valley Mobile Home

Fire has caused the occupants of a mobile home in Grass Valley to live somewhere else for a while. Nevada County Consolidated Fire District battalion chief, Josh Sunde, says it happened at the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park, on Timberland Drive, Wednesday evening…

Sunde described the damage to the kitchen area as moderate, but there was significant damage to the roof. He says extensive repairs will need to be made before the occupants can move back in to their unit. What caused the gas meter to ignite is not known at this time.