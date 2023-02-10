< Back to All News

Fire Damages Home In Nevada City

Posted: Feb. 9, 2023 4:44 PM PST

A quick-thinking neighbor, combined with a fire station being across the street, helped limit fire damage to a home on Coyote Street in Nevada City Thursday afternoon. Nevada City/Grass Valley Fire Chief, Sam Goodspeede, says the blaze was limited mostly to an office…

click to listen to Chief Goodspeede

Goodspeede says a neighbor happened to come outside, saw the smoke, and reported it. And crews from across the street at a Nevada County Consolidated station were able to respond right away. He says some personal contents were lost, but the overall dollar loss was low. A power strip in the office is the suspected source…

click to listen to Chief Goodspeede

Goodspeede says the occupants should also be able to move back in, with no significant structural damage.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha