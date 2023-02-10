Fire Damages Home In Nevada City

A quick-thinking neighbor, combined with a fire station being across the street, helped limit fire damage to a home on Coyote Street in Nevada City Thursday afternoon. Nevada City/Grass Valley Fire Chief, Sam Goodspeede, says the blaze was limited mostly to an office…

Goodspeede says a neighbor happened to come outside, saw the smoke, and reported it. And crews from across the street at a Nevada County Consolidated station were able to respond right away. He says some personal contents were lost, but the overall dollar loss was low. A power strip in the office is the suspected source…

Goodspeede says the occupants should also be able to move back in, with no significant structural damage.