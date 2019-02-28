Fire Damages Penn Valley Home

Fire has kept some Penn Valley residents out of their home for at least a couple of days. Fire Chief Don Wagner says it happened Wednesday evening on Penn Valley Drive. He says they managed to limit the damage to the corner bedroom on the lower floor of the two-bedroom house…

click to listen to Don Wagner

All the contents in the bedroom were destroyed. Wagner says there were a lot of items that you might not normally find in a bedroom that also created some acrid smoke. That included tools, car and motorcycle parts, parts of a mini-bike, and aquariums. The recent weather also meant some challenges for the four engine drivers who responded, with one getting stuck in the mud and another one almost getting stuck…

click to listen to Don Wagner

No one was injured. Wagner says the cause of the blaze has not been determined.