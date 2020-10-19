Fire Damages Two Homes In Grass Valley

More details on a fire that damaged two homes in Grass Valley over the weekend. Fire Chief Mark Buttron says it was reported Sunday afternoon on Forest Glade Circle, near West Main Street. The second home, termed an “exposure” to the first, was also involved, along with fencing and trees. There was concern about more homes being scorched, especially given the weather conditions this time of year…

click to listen to Chief Buttron

But Buttron says a well-coordinated attack led to rapid suppression…

click to listen to Chief Buttron

One person living in the first home had minor burns but did not have to be transported for treatment. Buttron did not know if the other home was occupied or vacant. The cause and origin isn’t known at this time. It’s also undetermined if the blaze was accidential or intentional.