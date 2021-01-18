Fire Damages Vacant Commercial Building

Fire damaged a long-vacant commercial building on Nevada City Highway early Sunday morning. The 15-thousand square-foot structure was across from Lumberjack’s. A press release from the Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department says the structure was about 25-percent involved when crews arrived. It was contained quickly to the building of origin. But units from ten fire departments in the region responded initially, also including Yuba City, Auburn, and Placer County. The cause has not been determined.