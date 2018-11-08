< Back to All News

Fire Danger Power Shutoff Warnings Cancelled

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 3:39 PM PST

The precautionary power outage warnings that were issued, because of the fire danger, for thousands of PG and E customers, including in Nevada County, have been lifted. Utility Spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo says the original estimate for the possible shutoffs was early Thursday morning…

Paulo says the time window for shutoffs finally closed early Thursday afternoon…

Automated notifications were made to around 70-thousand customers covering eight counties, that also included Grass Valley, Nevada City, and North San Juan. Nevada County was not affected by the previous outages that actually were imposed, about three weeks ago, impacting around 60-thousand customers.

