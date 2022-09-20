Merger Feasibility Study For Fire Depts

A feasibility study has been launched on merging the Penn Valley and Rough and Ready Fire Departments. It’s the first major step for a recently-formed committee consisting of board members from both districts. The Chair of the Penn Valley Fire Protection District Board is Bruce Stephenson. He says with the Rough and Ready Department now down to part-time staffing, this is impacting the Penn Valley District’s response and overall safety of residents in the entire region. The study will look at cost-effective ways to restore full-time staffing…

Stephenson says the Rough and Ready District was able to pass an assessment increase two years ago. But you can’t continue to count on that…

Stephenson says the goal is to complete the feasibility study by July of next year. But he also stresses that no final decisions will be made on a merger without extensive community engagement and feedback. In April, Rough and Ready District Board members stated they basically had a “zero budget”.