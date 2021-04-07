< Back to All News

Fire Destroys Abandoned Home In Washington

Posted: Apr. 7, 2021 3:08 PM PDT

Fire has destroyed what turned out to be an abandoned home in the town of Washington. Fire Chief Mike Stewart says the one-story, 12-hundred-square-foot structure, on Maybert Road, may have been built as far back as the 1940’s and no one had lived in it for many years. It was also located between two occupied homes…

Stewart says those mutual aid resources included the Grass Valley-Nevada City and Nevada County Consolidated fire departments, along with Cal Fire and the U.S Forest Service. It’s not clear how an unoccupied structure could catch on fire but he could rule out natural causes…

Stewart says it’s going to be another challenging wildfire season. He says current conditions are already more like July than April.

