A Cascade Shores home is a total loss after a house fire. The call came in just after 10 o’clock last night to a residence on Summit Ridge Drive. Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Battalion Chief Josh Sunde was first on the scene…

No one was injured. Sunde says he and other crews did encounter a little surprise on their way to the call…

Sunde says the cause wasn’t apparent when he arrived, and is under investigation.

–gf