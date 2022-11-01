< Back to All News

Fire Destroys Garage and Home Structure

Posted: Nov. 1, 2022 12:31 PM PDT

The investigation continues, regarding a fire that destroyed a home and private shop in the Newtown area Sunday night. It happened on Nishinam Gulch at Fenton Way. Penn Valley Fire Captain John Pitts described it as a four-thousand square foot garage with living quarters inside. One man lived there but he wasn’t home at the time…

Pitts says two trailers and two vehicles were also torched, with about a-tenth of an acre of nearby woodland also consumed by the flames. He says the blaze did pose a significant wildfire threat…

Pitts says the structure was built over 40 years ago, or in the late 1970’s. Meanwhile, the cause is unknown and he says it will likely be difficult to determine, due to the extensive burn damage. But he says it is not believed that it was a deliberately-set fire.

