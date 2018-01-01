< Back to All News

Fire Destroys Greenhorn Road Granny Unit

Posted: Jan. 1, 2018 7:27 AM PST

2017 did not end well at a Greenhorn Road residence. Firefighters responded to a call early Saturday morning in the ten-thousand block, and found a back residence, or granny unit, fully engulfed in flames. The 200 square foot structure was a total loss, but crews were able to keep the flames away from the main house, which was only 15 feet away. The granny unit was unoccupied at the time, and two people were evacuated safely from the main house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

