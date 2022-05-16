Fire Destroys Home In North San Juan

Details are now out about a fire that destroyed a North San Juan home over the past weekend. Fire Chief Tom Browning says it was reported, early Saturday morning, off Highway 49, just north of the town, not far from Oak Tree Road…

Browning says the owner, and his guest, tried to douse the flames with water. But the blaze spread rapidly…

Browning describes the home, an 800 square foot wooden structure, as a total loss, including all the contents.