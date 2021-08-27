< Back to All News

Fire Destroys Home In Penn Valley District

Posted: Aug. 27, 2021 11:34 AM PDT

A family in the Penn Valley District has been burned out of their home. Nevada County Consolidated Battalion Chief, Josh Sunde, says it was reported Friday morning on Avian Place, off Newtown Road. There was an initial report of the deck being ablaze…

Sunde describes the damage to the 12-hundred-square-foot home as a total loss, including all contents. Access was a challenge, due to the rather remote, rural area…

There were no injuries to the family or firefighters. The cause is not known at this time.

