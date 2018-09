A destructive home fire occurred in the South County Thursday afternoon. Higgins Fire Chief Jerry Good says it was a three-bedroom/two-bath home on Jennifer Drive, off Wolf Road…

Goode says there were no injuries, including to the occupants of the home…

There was also a small spot vegetation fire that was put out quickly, thanks to air response. Goode says the cause is unknown.