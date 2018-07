Fire has destroyed a home in south Nevada County. Consolidated Fire Batallion Chief Steve Smith says it happened early Tuesday morning on Holcomb Drive, which is off Lime Kiln Drive…

But Smith says the occupants were not home at the time and were on vacation. There is no preliminary indication of the source of the blaze…

There were no injuries. It took about four hours to mop up the fire.