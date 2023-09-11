Fire Destroys Home Near Grass Valley

A home near Grass Valley has been destroyed by fire. Nevada County Consolidated Chief Patrick Sullivan says it began early Monday morning on Victor Place near Dixon Road…

But Sullivan says older homes tend to be more susceptible to igniting on their own. And there was also a lot of debris that added to the fuel content and hampered suppression efforts…

Sullivan says neighbors indicated the 15-hundred-square-foot home might have originally have been an old miner’s shack that had multiple add-ons over the years. He says there could also be electrical issues. He says rodents can chew more easily through old wiring, causing it to arc up into insulation.