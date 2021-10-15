Fire Destroys Home Near Rough and Ready

Fire has destroyed a home in the Rough and Ready area. Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Battalion Chief, Josh Sunde, says by the time they got there Thursday night, on Skyline Drive, off Rough and Ready Highway, the home was already considered uninhabitable…

Sunde says it was initially reported as a debris fire. There was a threat to nearby wildland, but no extension. The family that was living there was not home at the time. But Sunde says fire crews seldom know that right away…

Sunde says the cause is not known.