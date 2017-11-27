Fire Destroys Home Near Smartsville

Fire destroyed a home near Smartsville over the weekend. Penn Valley Fire Captain Clayton Thomas says the blaze, on Mooney Flat Road, which was reported Saturday afternoon, was already about 50% involved by the time his crew arrived, along with personnel from the Rough and Ready and Grass Valley Fire Departments. No one home at the time. Thomas says the cause appears to be accidental, with the possible source being a heating element for a reptile cage…

click to listen to Captain Thomas

Thomas says the couple that lived at the home had about 8-10 cats, and 1 or 2 likely died, along with the reptile. And while summer is wildfire season, winter is the busiest time for residential fires…

click to listen to Captain Thomas

An attached storage shed was saved. Thomas says the occupants have another place to stay and have also received assistance from the Red Cross and Penn Valley Fire Department Auxilary Thrift Store.