Fire Destroys Home North San Juan Area

Posted: Mar. 8, 2021 11:52 AM PST

Fire has left a Nevada County woman homeless. Consolidated Fire District Chief Jim Turner says it was reported Friday evening on Round Mountain Ranch Road, in the North San Juan area, that overlooks the Yuba River. By the times crews arrived, the two-story home was already 50 to 60-percent involved…

Turner says the home ended up being totally destroyed. The cause is not known…

Turner says the woman was outside the home and was not injured. There were also no fire-related injuries to crew members.

