Fire Destroys Home on Jones Ridge Road

Fire has destroyed a two-story home in a remote area of Nevada County. Consolidated Fire District Battalion Chief Gary Dunne says by the time his crew showed up to fight the blaze, late Sunday night, on Jones Ridge Road, off Red Dog Road, the home had already burned to the ground…

Dunne says even if the fire had been reported right away, response time would be 15 to 20 minutes. He says it was also difficult to get big equipment to the home, with access only on a narrow, heavily-rutted dirt road. In addition to the loss of all belongings inside the home, he says the owner lost a travel trailer and two vehicles…

Dunne says due to the extensive damage, the cause of the fire is unknown. He estimated the property loss at around 400-thousand dollars.