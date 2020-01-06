< Back to All News

Fire Destroys Home on Jones Ridge Road

Posted: Jan. 6, 2020 12:49 PM PST

Fire has destroyed a two-story home in a remote area of Nevada County. Consolidated Fire District Battalion Chief Gary Dunne says by the time his crew showed up to fight the blaze, late Sunday night, on Jones Ridge Road, off Red Dog Road, the home had already burned to the ground…

click to listen to Gary Dunne

Dunne says even if the fire had been reported right away, response time would be 15 to 20 minutes. He says it was also difficult to get big equipment to the home, with access only on a narrow, heavily-rutted dirt road. In addition to the loss of all belongings inside the home, he says the owner lost a travel trailer and two vehicles…

click to listen to Gary Dunne

Dunne says due to the extensive damage, the cause of the fire is unknown. He estimated the property loss at around 400-thousand dollars.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha