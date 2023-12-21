< Back to All News

Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Grass Valley

Posted: Dec. 20, 2023 5:38 PM PST

It’s the second major residential structure fire in Nevada County in less than a week. And Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron has now provided us with more details about a mobile home blaze that occurred Tuesday evening. It was reported on Mulberry Drive near Dorsey Drive…

Buttron indicated that mobile homes can go up in a hurry. Contents and belongings could not be retrieved…

And that will also make it very difficult to determine the cause or even the source without some insight from the occupant. There is a traditional perception that manufactured homes are more vulnerable to fire than other forms of single-family housing. But fire marshals say they are no more prone than homes built on site. Last week, fire gutted an Alta Sierra home on Ball Road, with a woman able to safely evacuate. This is one of the busiest times of the year for residential fires.

