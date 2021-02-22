Fire Destroys Mobile Home

Two Smartsville area people are homeless, after their mobile home went up in flames over the past weekend. Penn Valley Fire Captain John Pitts says there was also a report of an explosion when the blaze began, Saturday evening, on Mooney Flat Road near Logue Lane…

click to listen to Capt Pitts

The two people were not there at the time. But Pitts says the mobile home was a total loss. He says the source of the explosion was a propane tank…

click to listen to Capt Pitts

But Pitts says arson is not suspected, that it was accidental in nature.