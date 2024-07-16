Fire Destroys Old Modular Home Rough and Ready

The investigation of a fire that destroyed an aging and declining modular home in Rough and Ready Monday morning continues. Penn Valley Fire Chief Don Wagner says the elderly owner is now living in Stockton. And it’s suspected that there were transients staying at the single-wide trailer home, on Bonanza Way, that was fully furnished, but was in pretty bad shape, including broken windows. No one was inside at the time. Wagner says by the time crews arrived it was too late to salvage anything…

And Wagner says more burn time was also allowed from other access challenges to the property…

Wagner says the fire also spread onto a-quarter-of-an-acre of vegetation on the property, but efforts from the air kept it from growing into a wildfire. Wagner indicated the cause of the blaze will likely not be determined, due to the extent of the damage. He says it’s believed the electricity had been turned off weeks ago.