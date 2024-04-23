Fire Destroys Over 100-thousand Paperbacks

More details regarding a structure fire that was reported on the old Nevada City Highway early Monday morning. Grass Valley Department firefighter Tyler Tomlinson says around 106-thousand paperback books were torched inside an 800-square-foot storage unit…

Tomlinson says it took about three hours to mop up. He says the books belonged to Blue Dolphin Publishing Company, also of Grass Valley. Meanwhile, the cause is not known. But he says the quick response might help provide some insight…

Tomlinson says the estimated dollar damage is about 110-thousand dollars. The property, which includes other units, is adjacent to the Tractor Supply Store, uphill from Quick Quack Car Wash.